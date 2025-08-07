Hyderabad flood alert: Himayatsagar, Osman sagar gates may open

Hyderabad: The district administration has put a flood alert for several areas in Hyderabad falling on the either side of the River Musi following possibility of opening the flood gates of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar dams.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HWWS&SB) issued an alert and shared it with all the agencies concerned to take measures to prevent any loss of life.

The flood alert in Hyderabad prompted the administration to warn the people staying close to the River Musi against the possibility of flooding in the human habitats. People staying in low level areas were asked to move away from their houses and stay at temporary shelters arranged for them.

When the water is released from Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, residential colonies near River Musi at Chaderghat, Jiyaguda 100 feet road, Attapur, Nagole, Moosarambagh in Hyderabad get flooded heavily.

Also Read Vasavi Constructions booked for drain encroachment in Hyderabad

An official of the revenue department said the people were alerted to move out of their houses to safer places and not to return unless told by the administration. “Temporary shelter is arranged for the families at nearby function halls and community halls. After the water is released the situation will be monitored round the clock, with the help of police, GHMC and DRF,” said the official.

When the water is released from the two reservoirs the full width of the Musi River is under the water and houses and other establishments constructed in the Musi River course inundated. The state government launched the Musi River Development plan but it is still at an initial stage.

Himayatsagar and Osmansagar were both built by the last Nizam of Hyderabad in the aftermath of the 1908 Musi river floods which destroyed the city. the two dams were constructed to block Musi’s water coming into the city for flood proofing. However, thousands of people in return built homes after squatting on the river bed and during heavy rains those areas flood as water is released from both the water bodies.