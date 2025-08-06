Vasavi Constructions booked for drain encroachment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Road Development and Administration Authority (HYDRAA) has served stern notices to Vasavi Constructions for encroaching upon a stormwater drain linking major water bodies in the city. The Kukatpally police have registered a case based on a complaint made by irrigation officials.

The drain in question connects Kamuni Cheruvu and Maisamma Cheruvu along the Bharatnagar–Kaithalapur corridor. The people had complained that Vasavi Construction was flouting development norms by failing to keep the required 17-meter width and 9-meter buffer zone on both sides of the stormwater channel. Following these complaints, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a field inspection on Wednesday, August 6.

When the inspection was carried out, the authorities found that the drain linking Mullakattu Cheruvu, Kamuni Cheruvu, and Maisamma Cheruvu, close to the HiTech City Railway Station, had been filled with mud. HYDRAA used JCBs and tippers to clear the mud from the canal, which was then dumped on land belonging to the company.

Aside from lodging a police complaint, Commissioner Ranganath asked officers to demolish concrete pillars which are suspected to have been erected to carry a slab in the canal, an open transgression of rules. He recalled that Vasavi Construction had once been warned by HYDRAA itself in the Vasavi Sarovar project at Kaithalapur to adhere strictly to stormwater drain standards.

Holders added that constant development on encroached drains comes with a dire threat to city flood control, particularly during the monsoon season.

The case, which was filed by the Kukatpally police, is being investigated. HYDRAA reiterated its determination to guard the city’s natural drainage systems and warned of stringent penalties for further breaches.