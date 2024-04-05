Hyderabad Police Commissioner visits Old City for Jumat-a-vida arrangements

Hyderabad: City police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy visited the Old City on Friday and oversaw security arrangements for the Jumat-al-vida prayers. About 10,000 people visited the Mecca Masjid and attended the congregational Isha prayers.

Speaking to media persons, the Hyderabad police commissioner said they are making all necessary security arrangements for the Shab-e-Qadr scheduled on Saturday and the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers as well.

“Over 1000 policemen from different districts of Telangana have come to assist the Hyderabad police for the Shab-e -adr and Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements. A coordination meeting will be held at Mir Alam Eidgah on Saturday to discuss the arrangements for Eid ul Fitr prayers,” said K Sreenivasa Reddy.

On Friday, the police deployed Rapid Action Force, Task Force teams and local police for security arrangements. The deployment of the anti-riot police will continue till the Eid ul Fitr prayers in the city.

At the Charminar market, plain clothes policemen from Central Crime Stations and SHE teams were also posted to check pick-pocketing and eve teasing.