Hyderabad Police Commissioner warns against drug abuse

Sajjanar explained that a moment of curiosity to try drugs could plunge families into a sea of tears.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th April 2026 11:49 am IST
Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar
Hyderabad City CP VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Saturday, April 11, warned youngsters against drug abuse.

Sajjanar explained that a moment of curiosity to try drugs could plunge families into a sea of tears. In a post on X, he said, “If you lose your sense of judgement under the influence of drugs, it could harm your loved ones.”

He urged the youth not to push themselves into darkness for a fleeting moment of pleasure. “For the sake of your future, and for the dreams of your loved ones… say a firm ‘NO’ to drugs!,” he added.

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KPHB Police officer’s appeal

Sajjanar’s post came in reaction to KPHB police Detective Inspector, K Ravi’s appeal to youth asking them to be away from drugs, “At least 80 per cent children get addicted to drugs after trying them for the first time,” Ravi said while addressing the youth.

He explained that one boy from his village was addicted to drugs and tried to kill his father. “In my village, one person was addicted to drugs and tried to kill his father. However, the father had to kill the boy to save himself,” Ravi said.

He urged the youth to avoid drugs by all means.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th April 2026 11:49 am IST

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