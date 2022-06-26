Hyderabad: Police complaint filed against Khuda Haafiz 2

Hyderabad: Ahead of the release of Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz 2, a police complaint has been lodged against director Faruk Kabir at the ACP Mir Chowk, Dabeerpura police station, in Hyderabad. The complaint has been filed for hurting the religious sentiments of the Shia Muslim community.

According to the complainants, a song called ‘Haq Hussain’ in Khuda Haafiz 2 shows the Shia community and the Muharram procession in a bad light by showing them as violent. Furthermore, the song has mocked the holy ritual by showing violence.

In the official police complaint, they have sought that the song should be removed from the film and also threatened a nationwide protest against Khuda Haafiz 2 and its filmmakers if the song is not removed completely. Reportedly, the complainants also pointed out that entertainment and religion should not be mixed together.

Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal along with Faruk Kabir reached Hyderabad on Saturday for the promotion of Khuda Hafiz: Chapter II Agni Pariksha. He was given a grand welcome by a throng of people at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). Furthermore, Vidyut Jammwal performed for the first time on the aforementioned song ‘Haq Hussain’ at a press conference in the city.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II Agni Pariksha is slated to hit the theatres on July 8 and will also star Shivaleeka Oberoi, Asrar Khan, and Danish Husain in primary roles.