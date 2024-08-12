Hyderabad police constable arrested for attempted extortion

The police officer attempted to threaten a shopkeeper for selling Guthka.

12th August 2024
Hyderabad: A Cyberabad police constable was arrested over charges of threats and extortion on Sunday, August 11. The accused has been identified as M Badullah, who posed as a Task Force constable and extorted money from a shopkeeper. 

Badullah and his accomplice, Narasa Reddy, had gone to a pan-shop near Annapurna studio, Banjara Hills. The accused checked the shop and threatened to book a case against the owner Srikanth, for selling gutkha.

“To settle the issue, Badullah and Narasa Reddy demanded Rs 5,000. However, on suspicion, Srikanth and his brother caught the duo and informed the police. Both of them were arrested,” said the police. A case is registered.

