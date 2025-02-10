Hyderabad: Police constable beaten by 2 over liquor consumption

Hyderabad: A constable working with the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force was brutally beaten up by two tipplers when he asked them not to drink liquor at a public place. The incident took place at Srikrishna Nagar in Jubilee Hills two days ago on February 7.

The constable, T Eshwar Rao, works in the North Zone Task Force team and stays at Krishna Nagar. On Saturday night, while returning home from duty, the policeman spotted two persons consuming liquor.

He asked them not to consume liquor at the place and tried to take their photographs using his mobile phones. “The tipplers snatched away the mobile phone of the constable and thrashed him. He lodged a complaint at Jubilee Hills. A case was registered and three people arrested and remanded,” said K. Venkateshwar Reddy, SHO Jubilee Hills police station.

The police arrested Sai Teja, 30, and Challa Rao, 30. Both of them have been sent for remand.