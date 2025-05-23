Hyderabad police counsel 289 accused in women harassment cases

Out of the 289 respondents, 271 were majors and 18 were minors.

Published: 23rd May 2025 9:08 pm IST
Hyderabad: Police officials of the Women Safety Wing, Hyderabad, along with Manojagruthi NGO, conducted a counselling session for 289 individuals arrested for acts of harassment against women during the period from January to April 2025.

Out of the 289 respondents, 271 were majors and 18 were minors. The session was conducted by a team of professional psychiatrists from Manojagruthi, with focus on behavioral correction, legal awareness, and promoting respectful and lawful conduct in public spaces.

Addressing the gathering, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Women’s Safety Wing, Hyderabad, Dr Lavanya NJP, warned against the consumption of alcohol, drugs, and smoking and urged the attendees to choose their companions wisely to prevent any chance of untoward instances.

SHE teams have alerted the public against fraudsters creating fake profiles to lure people and have also advised to limit the amount of personal information one shares on social media along with using strong passwords to enhance security.

For assistance or to report incidents, the aggrieved can contact the SHE Teams helpline via Dial 100 or on WhatsApp at 9490616555.

