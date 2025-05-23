GHMC uncovers major birth, death certificate fraud; Hyderabad hospital probed

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has uncovered a case of mass irregularities in the granting of death and birth certificates in its limits, including phoney registrations connected with a private hospital in Tolichowki and misusing orphanage records. As per GHMC officials, an internal probe established that 74 home births were reported during recent months.

However, on a directive from the then GHMC commissioner, a random cross-check was conducted by the chief medical officer of health. The probe established that 38 of the births were registered at Shishu Vihar, an orphanage for children, which raised suspicion of tampering.

Also Read GHMC inspect hostels across Hyderabad, over Rs 2 lakh fine imposed

A suo motu inquiry was initiated, which found that at least four of the claimed home births did not take place at all. Accordingly, the Greater Hyderabad officials revoked the birth certificates given in such cases and framed articles of charges against the concerned registrars.

The concerned health assistant was dismissed from service, whereas registrars of the concerned circles were instructed to file criminal cases against the guilty persons, including parents, neighbours, and even advocates who helped with the bogus claims.

Hyderabad hospital under probe for fake birth, death certificate fraud

In another case, GHMC, alongside the police department, raided Metro Hospital in Tolichowki for allegedly distributing fake birth and death certificates. Upon a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the Hyderabad hospital had helped in distributing 65 forged birth certificates and 8 forged death certificates.

GHMC has now cancelled all these certificates and said instructions will be given to register criminal cases against the management of the hospital.

The civic body also stated that it would recommend cancellation of the registration of the hospital, and initiate action to cancel the medical registration of the concerned doctors, by informing the concerned departments and following legal provisions.

Officials said GHMC is strengthening its verification processes to avoid such frauds and ensure the integrity of such key statistics records of the city.