Hyderabad police crack down on public smoking, drinking; 110 booked in a day

81 people were booked for consuming alcohol in public areas.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th May 2026 10:42 pm IST
Police officers and civilians discussing during a crackdown on public smoking and drinking in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad police crack down on public smoking, drinking; 110 booked in a day

Hyderabad: As part of their efforts to crack down on public nuisance, Hyderabad police conducted a special drive in the Secunderabad zone on Thursday, May 7, and booked 110 people for public smoking and drinking.

A total of 38 police teams were mobilised to inspect isolated and vulnerable locations, including parks under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), graveyards, wine shops, and other identified dark spots.

The two-hour operation, conducted between 6:30 am and 8:30 am, resulted in the apprehension of one person for consuming ganja and cases against 28 people for smoking in public places.

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Moreover, 81 people were booked for consuming alcohol in public areas.

The violators were counselled and warned against repeating such activities, which cause inconvenience and disturbance to the general public.

Similar special drives will continue in the future, police have said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th May 2026 10:42 pm IST

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