Hyderabad police’s crackdown on Osmania University students continues

Hyderabad: Tension continues to prevail at Osmania University following a ban on protests on campus, with Hyderabad police cracking down on students on Saturday, March 22.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) east zone, B Bala Swamy, stated, “There is a possibility of certain organisations disturbing the environment of the university, hence heavy security is being deployed at OU.”

He further advised that if students have concerns regarding the circular issued by the university administration, they should seek resolution through dialogue rather than engaging in disruptive activities, which would invite police action.

Ongoing protests and university response

Over the past ten days, students have staged multiple protests, called for a bandh, and attempted to stall administrative functions. “I appeal to students not to indulge in such activities,” Bala Swamy said while addressing the media, urging them to report individuals involved in protests.

The unrest began on March 11 when students protested after a blade was found in the curry served for dinner at the New Godavari hostel mess.

The agitated students blocked the university’s main road, holding up the contaminated food while chanting slogans against the administration. They demanded that vice-chancellor Prof M Kumar address their grievances, alleging that this was not an isolated incident—just days earlier, worms were reportedly found in the cabbage curry served at the mess.

On March 13, Osmania University issued a circular banning protests on campus, citing “adverse effects on the smooth functioning of the university, leading to delays in administrative and academic progress.”

Security remains tight as authorities monitor the situation.