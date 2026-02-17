Hyderabad Police debunk viral video on woman luring children

The Police Commissioner cautioned residents against forwarding false content, stressing that rumours can spread fear, disrupt public order and even put innocent people at risk.

Hyderabad police emblem

Hyderabad: The city police, on Tuesday, February 17, debunked a viral social media message claiming that a woman was roaming the city to lure children, stating it is completely false.

City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar clarified that no such incident or organised gang activity has been reported anywhere in Hyderabad. He said the message appears to have been circulated only to create unnecessary panic.

He cautioned residents against forwarding false content, stressing that rumours can spread fear, disrupt public order and even put innocent people at risk. He also urged the public not to take the law into their own hands based on social media forwards.

Residents have been advised to rely only on official sources for information and to immediately inform the nearest police station or dial emergency services if they notice any genuinely suspicious activity so that it can be verified and appropriate action taken.

