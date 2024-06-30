Hyderabad police prepare detection kits, deploy sniffer dogs to prevent drug abuse

Hyderabad: In its collective effort to prevent addiction to drugs, the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) have prepared drug detection kits and deployed narcotics sniffer dogs to battle the menace.

Sources revealed that the canines were trained at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) at Moinabad for eight months, and the kits were sent to all police stations for necessary grounds.

After checking your WhatsApp for words like gaanja, the Hyderabad police wants to collect your urine sample and instantly test if you are a drug consumer. Be ready to piss for them in future. Collection of all forms of bodily fluids, blood, urine, saliva without cause is unlawful pic.twitter.com/dhrtZBQnKD — Srinivas Kodali (@digitaldutta) June 29, 2024

Police said that the detection test would be conducted by collecting the urine samples of suspects in the testing equipment. “The results will be displayed immediately after the test following which action would be taken based on Section 27 of NDPS Act, 1985,” they said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Minor girl among 4 die of suicide in separate incidents

They further said that as per the instructions from senior officials, the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) has decided to take “stringent action against anybody involved in drug abuse, gambling, or other illegal activities.”

On Saturday night, June 29, the police took sniffer dogs to smell out drugs at different pubs, including Illuzion Club and Kitchen, in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Police took a sniffer dog into Illuzion Club and Kitchen at Jubilee Hills. This is second such instance, after change of government where police have been raiding pubs. After WhatsApp, urine checks, dog checks. Welcome to my world of dystopia. pic.twitter.com/PUxGX8cIVY — Srinivas Kodali (@digitaldutta) June 30, 2024

Officials are warning the youth not to get addicted to drugs and ruin their lives.