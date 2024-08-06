Hyderabad police earn Rs 91 lakh through vehicle auction

The Hyderabad police had put out a public notice announcing their intention to auction 1161 vehicles.

About 500 biddlers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra participated in the vehicle auction. A total of 1093 – that include 1072 two wheelers, 16 three wheelers and 5 four wheelers were sold in scrap condition and the remaining 68 are fit to ply on the roads.

A total amount of Rs. 91, 43,500 was collected by the Hyderabad police. The money will be deposited in the government treasury. During the auction, Rakshitha Krishnamurthy, DCP CAR HeadQuarters, Hyderabad Chairman addressed the bidders (who are mostly from the automobile field) and requested them to bid in a fair manner.

The following committee members as attended and oversaw the process – Rakshitha Krishnamurthy, IPS,DCP, CAR Headquarters, Hyderabad, – Chairman; N.Ashok Kumar, DCP-II, Traffic, Member; Maddipati Srinivas Rao, Addl DCP/Principal CPTC Petlaburj, Hyderabad- Member; B.Kistaiah, Addl.DCP, CAR Hqrs, Hyd- Member; Kotla Venkat Reddy, ACP Goshamahal Div.Hyd-Member; B.Harish, Inspector TTI, Goshamahal,Hyd-Member; L.Balu Chowhan, SHO Shahinayathgunj- Member and I.Narasimha Murthy, RI,CAR Hqrs,Hyd-Member