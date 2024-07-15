Hyderabad: Police foil ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest over group 2, 3 exams

Hyderabad: The ‘Chalo Secretariat’ call given by various students unions and unemployed youth associations on Monday, July 15, in Hyderabad was marked by strong protests and arrests.

The Secretariat was converted into a fortress with hundreds of armed policemen deployed all over Tank Bund, Lower Tank Bund, Himayatnagar, Basheerbagh, Ravindra Bharathi and AG Office. Huge police deployment was witnessed near the Telangana Secretariat.

The police swooped down on hostels at Osmania University, Ashoknagar, Dilsukhnagar, Secunderabad and other places and took the student leaders into custody.

The protest call was given demanding the postponement of Group-II and III exams, and the District Selection Committee (DSC) test to recruit teachers, by unemployed youth associations and students unions.

The police are deployed in huge numbers at Ashoknagar to foil the attempts of the protesters. A large number of women students are also expected to participate in the program.