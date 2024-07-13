Hyderabad: Unemployed youth protest seeking to defer group II, III exams

Hyderabad: Late night protest rocked the city with students demanding the Congress government to defer the Group – II and III exams, and the District Selection Committee (DSC), a recruitment exam for teacher vacancies.

A large number of unemployed youth staged a protest at Ashok Nagar X roads and Dilsukhnagar on Saturday.

Raising slogans such as immediate postponement of the Group – II and DSC were raised by the unemployed youth who held a sit-in protest with placards on the road.

The protesters sought to know from the government how they would be able to attend the DSC and Group – II exams with just one day gap. The DSC exams that commences on July 18 end on August 5, while the Group -II exam is scheduled for August 7 and 8.

#WATCH | Telangana: A large number of unemployed youth, including Group II and DSC aspirants staged a protest against the state government at Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/JL4ldWewuB — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2024

They argued how can a candidate prepare four papers for the Group – II services examination in just one day gap after the DSC, they questioned.

The protesting students demanded the State government to include present vacancies of the Group – II and III, and hold the recruitment exams in the month of December. They sought a minimum of one month to prepare and appear for the DSC. Students would sit with the books for the next six months if the government resolves the issue.

Police are deployed in large number at Ashoknagar, Chikkadpally, Osmania University, Dilsukhnagar and Ameerpet, Hyderabad.