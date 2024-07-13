‘KTR misleading unemployed youth’: Hyderabad Congress leader holds rally

Hyderabad: The protest of the unemployed youth who are demanding jobs took a new turn at Arts College Building in Osmania University when Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Changani Dayakar took out a rally there as well.

Dayakar, who was accompanied by some students and party workers, took out a rally in campus criticising the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its working president KT Rama Rao for misguiding the students.

Dayakar alleged the former minister KTR is misguiding the unemployed youth and instigating them against the Congress party on the TGPSC job issue. He said the BRS party had cheated the TGPSC job aspirants by selectively leaking the paper to benefit their own people at the cost of careers of job aspirants.

“K T Rama Rao has no right to talk about jobs for the unemployed. His own party duped the job aspirants,” said Dayakar.

The police prevented Dayakar from moving ahead with the rally. He was taken along with other party workers and students to the police station.