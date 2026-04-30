Hyderabad Police handover 11 lost mobile phones to owners

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat Police on Wednesday, April 29, returned lost mobile phones to their owners after recovering the devices through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

The phones were traced based on complaints of theft, misplacement and accidental loss registered by the owners on the CEIR portal.

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While handing over the devices, Malakpet Assistant Commissioner of Police K Subba Rami Reddy and Chaderghat Inspector Bramha Murari Kasani informed the owners that the CEIR portal was launched by the Department of Telecommunications on April 19, 2023, and has been active since.

The police urged people who have lost their phones to access the portal and raise complaints. Apart from this, the victims can raise complaints through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) portal or by calling the helpline number 1930.