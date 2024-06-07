Hyderabad police impose Section 144 for TGPSC Group-1 prelims exam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have issued a notification imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr. PC) around all examination centers for the upcoming OMR-based TGPSC Group-I Prelims Examination.

The order, effective from 6 am on June 9 to 6 am on June 10, is aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the exam.

The Commissioner of Police, K. Sreenivasa Reddy, issued the notification stating, “In exercise of the powers vested in me under U/S 144 Cr. PC, do hereby prohibit any assembly of 4 or more persons around 500 yards at all the 76 examination centers in Hyderabad District.”

Also Read No shoes, no mehendi allowed in TSPSC group I prelims

The police urge the citizens to cooperate and adhere to the restrictions to ensure a peaceful and orderly environment for the examination. The measures are seen as necessary to facilitate a fair and disturbance-free testing process for the thousands of candidates appearing for the exam.