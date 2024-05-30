No shoes, no mehendi allowed in TSPSC group I prelims

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for the Group I preliminary test on June 9 have been instructed to adhere to specific protocols issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). TSPSC Secretary Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas announced the guidelines on Wednesday, highlighting the dress code and prohibited items.

Candidates are required to wear only chappals, not shoes, to the examination centers. This measure is part of the broader security and integrity protocols for the test.

Candidates are also advised against applying mehendi or any obstructive materials on their fingers, as this could interfere with the recording of biometric fingerprint details.

Additionally, a wide range of items are banned from being brought into the examination centers. These include calculators, pagers, cell phones, tablets, pen drives, Bluetooth devices, watches, mathematical tables, log books, log tables, wallets, handbags, jholas, pouches, writing pads, notes, charts, loose sheets, jewellery, and any other electronic gadgets. Possession of any of these items will result in the invalidation of the candidate’s exam.

Hall tickets for the test will be available for download from 2 pm on June 1 via the TSPSC website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

The examination is scheduled to take place on June 9 from 10:30 am to 1 pm. Candidates must arrive at the centers before 10 am, as latecomers will not be permitted entry after this time.

Following these guidelines is crucial for ensuring a smooth and compliant examination process.