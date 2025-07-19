Hyderabad police inspect Bonalu 2025 celebration arrangements for Sunday

Hyderabad: Sneha Mehra IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone Hyderabad, and other officials visited Lal Darwaza to check the arrangements for Bonalu celebration 2025 to be held on Sunday.

The police have also imposed traffic restrictions for the day.

Arrangements for Bonalu celebrations 2025 in Hyderabad

Speaking to media, Sneha Mehra said that various departments including electricity, GHMC, temple committee, and organizing committee have reviewed the arrangements.

Queue line maintenance, barricading, sanitation, electricity works, and traffic arrangements have been reviewed for Sunday celebrations.

For the safety of women, SHE teams will be deployed, she added.

Traffic diversions for Bonalu

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Bonalu celebrations in the city on July 20 and 21.

The restrictions will remain in place from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm on both days.

Also Read Traffic diversions for Bonalu 2025 celebrations in Hyderabad

Rachakonda police in a notification said that wine shops, including bars attached to restaurants (excluding bars in star hotels and registered clubs), falling under the jurisdiction of L.B. Nagar, Malkajgiri, and Maheshwaram zones will remain closed on July 20.

Educational institutions including schools and colleges in the city have declared holidays for Monday in view of the Bonalu 2025 celebrations.