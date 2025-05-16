Hyderabad: Police issue advisory as families travel for holidays

Hyderabad: With many families going out of town during summer vacations, Cyberabad Police have issued a public advisory urging residents to take strict precautions to prevent thefts and burglaries.

Cyberabad DCP (Crimes) LC Naik said unattended homes are easy targets for criminals during this season. He stressed the importance of community cooperation and simple safety steps to protect homes and valuables.

“Before leaving, inform your local police station and avoid posting travel plans on social media,” Naik advised. He encouraged residents to work with neighbours, form colony-level safety groups, and support local night patrols.

Police warned that criminals often monitor platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook to identify unoccupied homes. Citizens were urged to avoid sharing their vacation plans online.

In case of any suspicious activity, the public is advised to call Dial 100, the Cyberabad Police Control Room at 9490617100, or WhatsApp 9490617444.

The advisory aims to prevent a rise in burglaries during the holiday season and promote joint efforts for community safety.

Key safety tips from Cyberabad police:

Inform your local police station about your travel plans, especially if your home will be locked.

Install CCTV cameras at entry and exit points and keep the DVR in a secure place.

Hire trusted security guards or watchmen and maintain a visitor log in apartment complexes.

Do not leave milk packets, newspapers, or garbage outside, as these signal absence.

Install central locking systems and motion-sensor alarms.

Keep curtains drawn and lights on to make the house appear occupied.

Lock vehicles securely and park them inside the compound with added security like wheel locks.

Avoid hiding spare keys in obvious places like shoe racks or drawers.

The police urged residents to stay alert and take responsibility for their surroundings to ensure a safe summer.