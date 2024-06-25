Hyderabad police issue clarification on closing time of shops

Earlier, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that the shops be allowed to remain open until at least 12 midnight.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 25th June 2024 12:29 pm IST
Hyderabad police reconstruct crime scene in Amberpet murder case over WhatsApp texting
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police clarified on Monday that the recent social media news making rounds that city police are closing shops by 10.30 or 11 p.m. are totally misleading.

“The recent social media news making rounds that city police are closing shops by 10.30 or 11 pm are totally misleading. The shops and establishments will open/close as per the already existing rules only. Hence the same may be noted by all,” the Hyderabad City Police said in a post on X.

Earlier, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that the shops be allowed to remain open until at least 12 midnight and said that Big metros across the country allow shops to be open in the night.

MS Education Academy

Owaisi said in a post on X, “@TelanganaDGP@CPHydCitycould such an announcement be made by police in Jubilee Hills? Whether they are Irani chai hotels or pan shops or commercial establishments, they should be allowed to remain open till 12 AM at least. In any case, there should be a uniform policy across the board. Big metros across the country allow shops to be open in the night. There’s already an economic downturn. Why is it different in Hyderabad?”

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 25th June 2024 12:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button