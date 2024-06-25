Hyderabad police issue clarification on closing time of shops

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police clarified on Monday that the recent social media news making rounds that city police are closing shops by 10.30 or 11 p.m. are totally misleading.

“The recent social media news making rounds that city police are closing shops by 10.30 or 11 pm are totally misleading. The shops and establishments will open/close as per the already existing rules only. Hence the same may be noted by all,” the Hyderabad City Police said in a post on X.

Earlier, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that the shops be allowed to remain open until at least 12 midnight and said that Big metros across the country allow shops to be open in the night.

Owaisi said in a post on X, “@TelanganaDGP@CPHydCitycould such an announcement be made by police in Jubilee Hills? Whether they are Irani chai hotels or pan shops or commercial establishments, they should be allowed to remain open till 12 AM at least. In any case, there should be a uniform policy across the board. Big metros across the country allow shops to be open in the night. There’s already an economic downturn. Why is it different in Hyderabad?”