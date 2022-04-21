Hyderabad: Police issue notices to two businessmen in pub raid case

Hyderabad: The probe into the high profile Radisson Blu hotel pub Pudding & Mink pub drug case got more interesting after the police issued notices to two businessmen Shashikanth and Sanjay asking them to appear before them for questioning.

The businessmen Shashikanth and Sanjay were earlier arrested by the Punjagutta police in connection with an international drug trafficking racket busted by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force and Punjagutta police. Amongst those arrested were nine businessmen of the city including Shashikanth and Sanjay, a local court later released them on bail later.

The Banjara Hills police along with the Hyderabad police raided the Pudding & Mink pub at Radisson Blu hotel on April 3 wee hours and caught 148 customers and a business partner and a manager of the pub. The police seized five grams of cocaine. The police arrested Abhishek Vuppala, son of BJP leader Sarada Vuppala, and manager Mahadaram Anil Kumar under NDPS Act and remanded them.

A local court had granted police custody of Anil and Abhishek to the Banjara Hills police. “We found the mobile number of Shashikanth and Sanjay on the phone. Hence we issued them a notice asking them to join us for a probe,” said an official of Banjara Hills police.

The police who checked the samples of the drugs and their packing found that both are identical. “The packaging of the cocaine packets seized in the Punjagutta case and at the Radisson Blu hotel case is identical. It is one of the leads in the case, we suspect that Tony, who is the prime accused in the Punjagutta case, was supplying drugs to Abhishek and Anil,” said the official.

The police are likely to summon a few of the customers who were present in the hotel for questioning and issue notices to them.