Hyderabad police issue traffic advisory for Jummat-ul-Vida prayers

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the Jummat-ul-Vida prayers scheduled at the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad and Jame-e-Masjid in Secunderabad on April 5, 2024, the Hyderabad traffic police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety during the religious gatherings.

According to the advisory released on Thursday, several main roads leading to Charminar will be closed for vehicular traffic from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on April 5, 2024. These include roads connecting Charminar to Madina, Murgi Chowk, and Rajesh Medical Hall in Shahalibanda.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes during the specified hours. Traffic diversions will be implemented at key junctions to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

The advisory details specific diversion points across different zones in the city:

In South Zone

Madina Junction: Traffic from Nayapul towards Charminar will be diverted towards City College.

Himmatpura Junction: Traffic from Nagulchintha/Shalibanda areas towards Charminar will be diverted towards Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T Junction (Khilwat side).

Chowk Maidan Khan: Traffic from Kotla Alijah towards Charminar will be diverted towards Hafiz Danka Masque and Arman Hotel side.

Motigalli: Traffic from Moosabowli towards Charminar will be diverted towards Khilwath ground, Rajesh Medical Hall in Shalibanda, and Fathe Darwaza Road.

Etebar Chowk: Traffic from Etebar Chowk areas towards Gulzarhouse will be diverted towards Mandi Miralam Market or Bibi Bazar.

Sher e Batil Kaman: Traffic from Mitti Ka Sher will be diverted away from Gulzar House towards Ghansi Bazaar.

Lakkad Kote (Old CP Office Junction): Traffic from APAT side will be diverted towards Mandi Miralam Market.

Parking arrangements have been made at various locations to accommodate devotees attending the prayers. These include Gulzar Function Hall, Mufeed ul Anam Ground, Charminar Bus Terminal, A.U Hospital Parking, Khilwat Ground, Old Pension office/URDU Maskan Opposite Chowmohalla Palace, and GHMC Office Sardar Mahal.

In North Zone

In Secunderabad, Subhash Road (between Mahankali PS and Ramgopalpet Road Junction on the MG road) will be closed for vehicular traffic from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Traffic diversions will be in place, with arrangements made for the free flow of traffic from Rocha Bazar to Ranigunj.

These restrictions also apply to RTC buses, with specific terminations and diversions outlined in the advisory. City buses heading towards Charminar will be terminated at Afzalgunj, while RTC buses traveling to districts via Nayapool, Madina from MGBS, Imlibun will follow a modified route.

Authorities urge the public to adhere to the traffic advisory and cooperate with officials to ensure the safety and smooth flow of traffic during the religious gatherings. For any emergencies or assistance, citizens can contact the designated police helpline number.