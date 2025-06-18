Hyderabad police launch HCSC helpline for non-emergency safety issues

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) launched a helpline number for members of the HCSC to provide a direct channel to report non-emergency safety concerns and to strengthen community policing.

Addressing a meeting attended by prominent jewellers from Hyderabad, police commissioner and chairman of HCSC, CV Anand, prompted them to partner with the council in making Hyderabad a safe place for business.

He said the helpline number (+91 8712661555) will serve as a direct communication channel for our members to report non-emergency safety concerns, seek guidance, and collaborate with the council on community policing initiatives.

The HCSC is a non-profit society that brings together the Hyderabad police commissionerate, government agencies, citizens and various establishments to promote safety and security in the city.

HCSC operates through multiple forums, including women’s safety, cybersecurity, traffic safety, infrastructure security, and anti-narcotics, to engage with communities through awareness campaigns and collaborative initiatives.

