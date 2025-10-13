Hyderabad police launch #SafeRideChallenge to promote road safety

Hyderabad: In a bid to encourage responsible driving habits among citizens, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar, on Monday launched the #SafeRideChallenge, a social media initiative aimed at making road safety a viral trend.

As part of the campaign, the motorists are requested to record a short video or take a photo before starting their ride, showing themselves wearing helmets or fastening seat belts, and tag three friends or family members to do the same. The challenge aims to spread awareness about safe driving practices among youth and commuters.

“Safety never goes out of style. Every ride begins with a choice to protect yourself and those you love. Together, we can make safety the coolest trend of 2025,” said V C Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

The initiative highlights three key actions before every journey, fastening seat belts, wearing helmets, and inspiring others to follow suit. By combining public participation with a digital challenge format, the police hope to instill a culture of safety and accountability on city roads.

Hyderabad police have been increasingly using digital platforms to engage citizens in awareness drives, blending creativity with responsibility. With the #SafeRideChallenge, they aim to turn safety compliance into a movement that’s both visible and impactful.