Hyderabad: Police nab 2 interstate drug peddlers, seize over 22 kgs of Ganja

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with the Abdullapurmet Police apprehended two interstate drug peddlers and seized 22 kg of Ganja from the accused.

According to the police, one of the accused, Jalaluddin Siddiki Ahmed Husen Siddiki, was working in Maharashtra when he came into contact with a Ganja peddler. The peddler asked him to arrange Ganja from Vishakapatnam’s Araku, for sale in Maharashtra’s Sholapur, the police said.

The police said that Siddiki used to purchase the contraband for Rs 10,000 per kg from Araku and sell the same to the peddler for Rs 20,000 per kg.

Siddiki and his co-accused Jameel Akthar, would visit Andhra Pradesh twice every month for purchasing Ganja, the police added.

They were nabbed from Abdullapurmet area in the middle of one such attempt, the police said.