Hyderabad police nab extortion gang; property worth Rs 1 lakh seized

Published: 11th August 2024 7:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) Zone in coordination with the Begumpet police on Sunday, August 11, arrested a four-member gang involved in extortion.

The accused were identified as 34-year-old Prem Ray, a resident of Gandhi Nagar Secunderabad and a native of Sikkim; 20-year-old Nirajan Tiruw, a resident of Ranigunj and a native of Nepal; 22-year-old Bishal Kumal, a resident of Sindhi Colony and a native of Nepal along with 22-year-old Bikram Budha.

Apart from Ray, the three accused are Nepalese nationals. They were friends and worked at Ranigunj. Since their income was insufficient the accused planned to snatch mobile phones. On August 10, the accused gathered at Bishal’s house and proceeded to Rasoolpura X roads. The accused approached the complainant and threatened them to hand over the mobiles.

The victims handed over the phones after which the gang fled the spot. Based on a complaint the commissioner’s task force apprehended the accused and booked them under section 308 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanahita. 

Apart from the six mobile phones police also seized a two-wheeler. A case has been registered.

