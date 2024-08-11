Over 1 kg gold seized from passenger at Hyderabad Airport

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 11th August 2024 1:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over one kilogram of gold from a passenger at Hyderabad Airport on Saturday.

Officers from the DRI’s Hyderabad Zonal Unit (HZU) intercepted the suspect in the exit area of the International Arrival Hall at Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI). The passenger had arrived from Dubai.

Upon thorough questioning and scanning of the passenger’s shoes and backpack, two yellow-colored metal bars, shaped like batteries, were found concealed. One bar was hidden in his left shoe, and the other in his backpack. Additionally, a yellow-colored metal chain was recovered, according to the authorities.

The total weight of the recovered gold is 1,390.850 grams, valued at Rs. 1,00,06,909. The gold was seized, and the individual was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is ongoing.

