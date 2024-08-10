Hyderabad police nab two for matrimonial fraud

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested two persons accused of matrimonial fraud on Friday, August 9.

The accused were identified as K Surya Prakash, 33, a share market trader from Bhadradri-Kothagudem and S Satish, 33, from Kakinada. Earlier, Prakash was allegedly duped by a reputed matrimony site. Following the incident he along with Satish decided to con people on matrimonial sites.

The accused registered on various matrimonial sites using fake details and photographs of attractive women. Prakash and Satish duped match seekers by sending requests.

“They start a conversation and ask the victim about family background, and photos on WhatsApp. Once the victim is trapped, they ask for money citing various reasons like health issues of parents, fees for studies and business loss. They use voice changer feature to deceive the victims with female voices,” said a cybercrime official.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the Cybercrime police booked a case and nabbed them. They also were involved in a similar case in Rachakonda and three cases across the state.