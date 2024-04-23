Hyderabad: Police nabs 24-yr-old man for murder conspiracy

Hyderabad: The police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly conspiring a murder. The officials seized a dagger from him on Monday, April 22.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Ali, a resident of Nawab Shab Kunta, who was released from jail in 2022 and was working as an auto driver. The accused was planning to kill a rowdy sheeter, Mohammed Ismail.

The police were informed that the accused was in contact with another rowdy sheeter, Saif Ali. On Eid, the accused and his brother got into a fight with Ismail, for which Mohammed Ali developed a grudge and wanted to eliminate him.

Working on credible information, Bahadurpura police caught him carrying the weapon, which was purchased five days ago.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded.