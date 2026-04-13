Hyderabad Police nabs railway track burglar, Cash, silver seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Sunday, April 12, arrested an individual who allegedly targeted locked houses by walking along railway tracks.

According to Secunderabad Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rakshita Krishnamurthy, Ajay Mahaveer Bukhtar carried out thefts within the limits of the Nallakunta Police Station.

Bukhtar would target locked houses situated along railway tracks on Nallakunta main road and break open locks to commit theft. He allegedly stole cash worth Rs 20.8 lakh and around 1.25 kg of silver articles.

The accused was apprehended near Paradise Circle in Secunderabad while moving under suspicious circumstances.

Police seized Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, 250 gram of silver, an Apple iPhone, and a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle.

Police suspect that the accused’s girlfriend may also have had a role in handling the stolen property.

Bukhtar has a criminal history, with 13 cases registered against him. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining stolen property.