Hyderabad Police nabs railway track burglar, Cash, silver seized

He allegedly stole cash worth Rs 20.8 lakh and around 1.25 kg of silver articles.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th April 2026 7:58 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Sunday, April 12, arrested an individual who allegedly targeted locked houses by walking along railway tracks.

According to Secunderabad Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rakshita Krishnamurthy, Ajay Mahaveer Bukhtar carried out thefts within the limits of the Nallakunta Police Station.

Bukhtar would target locked houses situated along railway tracks on Nallakunta main road and break open locks to commit theft. He allegedly stole cash worth Rs 20.8 lakh and around 1.25 kg of silver articles.

Subhan Bakery

The accused was apprehended near Paradise Circle in Secunderabad while moving under suspicious circumstances.

Police seized Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, 250 gram of silver, an Apple iPhone, and a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle.

Police suspect that the accused’s girlfriend may also have had a role in handling the stolen property.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Bukhtar has a criminal history, with 13 cases registered against him. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining stolen property.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th April 2026 7:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button