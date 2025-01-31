Hyderabad police officials, staff honoured for exceptional work in 2024

Hyderabad: 706 people, including Hyderabad police officers and staff, were honoured for their significant contributions in the detection, apprehensions and disposal of cases, at a program organised to recognise the efforts of Hyderabad police throughout 2024.

The awardees include 6 additional deputy commissioners of police (DCP), 13 assistant commissioners of police (ACP), 73 inspectors, 83 sub-inspectors (SI), 12 assistant sub-inspectors, 86 head constables, 334 police constables, 29 home guards, 64 ministerial staff and six public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors.

In view of the new age challenges faced by the Central Crime Station (CCS) and the Cyber Crimes police, a Commissioner’s Trophy has been initiated by the commissioner of police, Hyderabad City to recognise the good work done by the Special Wings police.

The Commissioner’s Trophy for Best Investigation Team for the year 2024 was awarded to the Economic Offences Team 1 of CCS, led by ACP, Y Harish Kumar, inspector D Ram Babu and SIs S Ravi Kumar and B Jayanth.

For cyber crimes, the Commissioner’s Trophy for Best Investigation Team has been awarded to the team led by K Madhusudhan Rao Inspector, SIs, K Venkatesh and Ch Mahipal.

The police commissioner, appreciating the untiring efforts of the police said, “The city with over 80 lakh population with various kinds of criminals and serving justice to all of them is a near to impossible task but yet our policemen are excelling in it. It is because of our efforts put together as a team, that Hyderabad city police is winning applauds and is earning a significant reputation in the country. The untiring hard work by our men with their dedication towards their duties has paved the way for peace and tranquillity in the society.”

He further went on to state how there has been a rapid increase in the population moving around at night due to businesses running 24/7 and stressed that even though maintaining security with just 16,000 policemen is a huge task, the police are still performing well.