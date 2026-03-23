Hyderabad police opens rowdy sheet against sons of notorious offender

The accused were identified as Shahbaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Shahed Khan.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 4:44 pm IST
Three rowdy sheeters
Three rowdy sheeters

Hyderabad: The Shahalibanda Police have opened rowdy sheets against three sons of notorious offender Ayub Khan for their involvement in an attempt to murder case.

The accused were identified as Shahbaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Shahed Khan. According to a press release from the Charminar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, the accused have a history of engaging in unlawful and violent activities. Due to their continued involvement in criminal offences and threat to public peace, rowdy sheets have been officially opened against them.

The police said that Khan and his three sons are currently absconding. The DCP has urged the public to provide information regarding the accused and assured that the informant’s identity would be kept confidential.

Subhan Haleem

A suitable reward will be announced based on actionable information.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 4:44 pm IST

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