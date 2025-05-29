Hyderabad police plans to integrate RTA database

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police is planning to make real-time data accessible for the traffic police. The city police held a discussion with the Road Transport Authority (RTA) regarding the same on Wednesday, May 28.

This integration will enable the automatic retrieval and display of crucial vehicle-related details, such as Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate validity, insurance status, and registration information, directly within the existing Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) system at the time of challan generation.

“This real-time data synchronisation is expected to streamline enforcement workflows, significantly reduce manual verification efforts, and ensure all challans are issued based on up-to-date and authenticated information from the RTA database,” said a press release.

The Commissioner, Transport, assured on deputation of a dedicated team to facilitate the implementation of this proposed automated challan system.

Discussions also focused on the effective enforcement of key features under the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). These included the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, Public Addressing System (PAS), and Variable Message Display Boards (VMBs).