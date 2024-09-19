Hyderabad police praised for peaceful Ganesh, Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

Hyderabad: As Ganesh and Milad-un-Nabi festivities ended peacefully, Rachakonda police commissioner Sudhir Babu commended the police force for its impeccable performance and dedication to duty.

The city police provided cranes, barricades, freshwater facilities, swimmers, and lighting at the ponds where the immersions took place. “With the help of tireless and disciplined officers and staff, the immersions were conducted peacefully,” he said.

Commissioner Babu also made a special mention to the various Ganesh Utsav committee organisers and appreciated their cooperation.

Milad-un-Nabi peaceful

On Thursday, the Milad-un-Nabi procession took place peacefully, the Rachakonda commissioner informed. The senior police officer stated that no outwardly activities took place and there was a friendly atmosphere from all sections of the people.