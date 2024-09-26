Hyderabad police praises task force on efforts to curb drug trafficking

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police’s Task Force and the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) praised their teams for their outstanding efforts in controlling various forms of organized crime.

Mentioning recent successes, the Hyderabad police said it has been successful in combating illegal activities, including narcotics trade, fake goods, and human trafficking, have been pivotal in maintaining law and order across the city.

The Task Force, known for handling sensitive law enforcement operations, was urged to intensify its focus on criminal gangs involved in organized gambling, prostitution rings, and illicit businesses such as hookah and cross-massage parlors.

Additional targets for the Hyderabad police teams include cracking down on counterfeit goods, food, and medicines, along with illegal distribution of PDS rice, beggar mafias, and narcotics peddlers operating in pubs, farmhouses, and guest houses.

In a meeting, senior officials of the Hyderabad police emphasized the importance of continuing their efforts to detect sensational cases and manage high-profile law and order situations. The task force was hailed as the “backbone” of Hyderabad’s police force and was encouraged to rise to the occasion in maintaining the city’s safety.

H-NEW’s focused approach in curbing the narcotics trade, particularly in the areas of ganja peddling and drug distribution, has been instrumental in reducing drug-related crimes in Hyderabad.