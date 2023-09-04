Hyderabad Police probing killer jilted lover’s criminal record

Hyderabad: Telangana police were investigating the allegations that the spurned lover, who stabbed a youth to death and injured his sister in Hyderabad on Sunday, had allegedly killed his father a few years ago.

Police were investigating claims by some people in K. Shiva Kumar’s native village Kondurg in the Rangareddy district that he had attacked his father Shankar with a hammer resulting in his death but it was made to look like a natural death to save him in 2019.

The youth had allegedly attacked his father during an argument over his ambition to pursue a career in films. After his graduation, Shiva Kumar was keen to act in films and this led to an argument in the house.

The family and villagers had suppressed the facts relating to Shankar’s death for fear that the family would lose their only son.

Shiva Kumar had played the role of a villain in a Tamil film. Some action scenes from the movie have surfaced on social media.

After failing to pursue a career in the films, Shiva had shifted to Hyderabad and was said to be preparing for an examination for police recruitment.

Shiva Kumar was arrested by the police in LB Nagar area in Hyderabad on Sunday after he barged into a house and attacked G. Sanghavi, a medical student who had rejected his advances. When Sanghavi’s brother G. Prudhvi Goud (23) came to save her, he stabbed him resulting in his death.

Shiva Kumar remained in the house with an intention to kill Sanghavi. The girl locked herself in a bedroom and was rescued by a neighbor. Local residents caught hold of the assailant and handed him over to police.

Prudhvi succumbed while he was being shifted to a local hospital. Sanghavi, who sustained multiple stab injuries, was undergoing treatment in Osmania General Hospital.

The incident shocked residents in RTC Colony, where the siblings were living in a rented house. While Sanghavi is a fourth year student at a Homeopathy college in the city, her brother had completed his engineering and was looking for a job.

The siblings and Shiva Kumar hail from the same village in Rangareddy. Shiva Kumar and Sanghavi had studied together in a school in Shadnagar in Rangareddy district. After shifting to Hyderabad a couple of years ago, Shiva had met Sanghavi and her brother. He had proposed to her many times but she showed no interest. Angered over this, he hatched a plot to take

revenge.

On Sunday, Shiva Kumar entered Sanghavi’s house when she was alone. There was a heated argument between them. The accused took out a knife and threatened her with dire consequences. Meanwhile, Prudhvi who returned home and on seeing Shiva Kumar armed with a knife rushed to save his sister.

Shiva Kumar attacked him causing injuries on his chest. He also stabbed Sanghavi. A profusely bleeding Prudhvi ran out of the house and alerted his neighbour Jhansi, who had come out on hearing the cries.

The injured youth then collapsed on the ground.

Jhansi with a stick tried to go into the house but Shiva Kumar had locked it from inside. An injured Sanghavi managed to enter the bedroom and locked it from inside. Jhansi warned Shiva Kumar against causing any harm to the girl. She, along with some other neighbours, managed to rescue the girl from another exit.

Meanwhile, the police arrived on the scene and arrested the assailant.

An autopsy on Prudhvi’s body was conducted at Osmania Hospital on Monday.

His family has demanded the death penalty for the killer. They alleged that he had been harassing Sanghavi from 10th class.

A case of murder and attempt to murder has been booked against Shiva Kumar

at LB Nagar Police Station under the limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Police said they were checking the criminal record of the accused and were trying to ascertain facts about the allegation that he had murdered his father.