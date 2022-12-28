Hyderabad: Police raid gambling house; arrest 20, seize cash

Hyderabad: A joint police team of Rachakonda commissioners SOT Team and Adibatla police raided a gambling house on Monday at Ravirala village outskirts and arrested 20 card sharks.

The operation was conducted at 5 pm, where the police seized Rs 7,15,570 in cash, 1 Mahindra car, 2 motorcycles, and 16 packs of playing cards.

The accused were identified as, 27-year-old Gunnala Nirikshan, 38-year-old Pilli Vijayaraju, 37-year-old Ponna Jithendhar, 47-year-old Namburi Raju, 45-year-old Katam Jayaram, 51-year-old Boyapally Chatrapathi, 42-year-old Ballari Rajeshwar, 42-year-old Methukusantha Ghaneshwar, 27-year-old Amja Bharath, 41-year-old Koppula Sathishkumar, 46-year-old Banda Gopi, 51-year-old Takur Mukesh, 42-year-old Dhoragari Rangaraju, 35-year-old Sampangi Ramesh, 50-year-old Vadde Narshima, 37-year-old Katta Narender, 36-year-old Tirupathi Sampath, 36-year-old Balakrishna, 42-year-old Naveen Kumar Agarwal, and 32-year-old Asam Somashekar.

According to the PRO Rachakonda Commissionerate, the case was booked under TS Gaming Amendment Act 2015 under sections 3, 4, and 5. All the accused after the arrest were presented before the Hon’ble XVth MM Ibrahimpatnam court on the 27th.

The court issued orders of 14 days to all the accused and all the 20 accused were lodged in cherlapalli jail.