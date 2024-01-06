Hyderabad: Police raid illegal spa centers, arrest five women

"The organizers of the spa centers have been absconding. A case has been registered against them," an official said.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 6th January 2024 7:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: The city police arrested five women during raids on two illegally run spas and massage centers in the Gudimalkapur area of the district, an official said on Saturday, January 5.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Gudimalkapur, Shaik Mujeeb Ur Rahman, “The Gudimalkapur taskforce police conducted raids on two illegally running spa massage centers on Friday evening and arrested five women.”

“The organizers of the spa centers have been absconding. A case has been registered against them,” said the official.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

