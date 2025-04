Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force of Hyderabad police on Tuesday night raided an illegally operating hookah parlour in Rein Bazaar and apprehended nine individuals.

The police seized Rs 30,000 in cash, along with hookah pots, flavored coils, and other related materials.

Acting on a tip-off, the task force conducted the operation at the hookah centre located on Zafar Road.

All nine suspects and the confiscated items were handed over to Rein Bazaar Police Station for further legal action.