Hyderabad: Police recover 17 stolen motorcycles, 3 arrested

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police apprehended three people who were allegedly involved in 17 cases and recovered 17 motorcycles from them on Tuesday, March 26.

The accused individuals were identified as Gogula Devasahayam, 27, alias Deva of Kamareddy district, Reddy Ramesh, 27, of Medak district, and Manne Raju, 35, of Kamareddy district. Another suspect, Kalaal Shiva Kumar Goud, 23, is on the run.

According to the authorities, the trio walked around communities and stole motorcycles parked on the road. “The gang carried a set of duplicate keys and used them to open the locks of the bike. The vehicles were later sold at a throwaway price in the market,” said Jeedimetla Inspector P Srinivasa Rao.