Hyderabad police recover jewellery worth Rs 31 lakhs in two servant thefts

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police uncovered two major servant thefts in the span of a few days and recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 31 lakhs.

A 53-year-old Yellu Sujatha had filed a complaint at the Bollarum police station on December 13, alleging that the missing gold and silver ornaments from her almirah were stolen by her househelp, Jajala Sindhu, alias Chinnari.

After the case was registered, police recovered gold items weighing 7.1 tulas and silver articles weighing 61 tulas from the accused maid.

A resident of Dovton Road in Bollarum, the complainant had employed Sindhu in July, and only noticed the missing items while she was about to travel.

Sindhu, who is from Medak, had stolen the jewellery during the course of her employment at the complainant’s house.

Housemaid couple rob a jewellery businessman

Complainant Sri Gajawada Sridhar, a jewellery businessman residing in Bowenpally, initially reported missing gold ornaments and biscuits at the Karkhana police.

Following the complaint, the police inspected the housemaid, Uragadda Madhavi (35), and her husband, Krishnaiah (40) and found that the couple had repeatedly stolen items from the complainant’s house over a period of time.

The accused couple, who were subsequently arrested on Monday, December 15, later confessed that they had melted some of the stolen gold for personal use.

Officials recovered stolen gold items and the melted pieces, weighing a total of 24.2 tulas.

Krishnaiah, who worked as a driver, and Madhavi were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

The Hyderabad city police have issued a public advisory urging citizens to remain vigilant and thoroughly conduct background checks when hiring house help. Any suspicious activities must be immediately reported via Dial 100 to help prevent major thefts.