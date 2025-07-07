Hyderabad police recover mobile phones worth over Rs 15L

Hyderabad: 69 mobile phones worth Rs 15,26,000 were recovered by Balanagar division police and handed over to their rightful owners on Monday, July 7, at the Jeedimetla police station.

A total of 36 mobile phones were recovered under the jurisdiction of Jeedimetla police station, 23 under Sanathnagar, 7 from Balanagar, and 3 from Jagadgirigutta with the help of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

What is the CEIR portal?

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) is a national portal, managed by India’s Department of Telecommunications and is designed to help block, track, and manage lost or stolen mobile devices using their unique International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.

IMEI numbers are written on the mobile packaging box or can be found on the mobile bill/invoice. You can also check your device’s IMEI number by dialling *#06#.

Citizens are advised to avoid buying a device if the IMEI number is shown as black-listed, duplicate or already in use.

You can verify your IMEI number through the government’s web portal or send an SMS to 14422 with the message “KYM <15-digit IMEI number>”.