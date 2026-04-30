Hyderabad police recover stolen mobile phone within 24 hours, four held

The victim was walking towards Jubilee Bus Station, and was booking a cab when three bike-borne individuals snatched his Samsung mobile phone and escaped.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th April 2026 9:15 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Four people were arrested within 24 hours for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. Two of the four arrested are juveniles.

The incident occurred early on Wednesday, April 29, at Patny crossroads in Secunderabad. The victim, a 41-year-old private employee from Bengaluru had arrived in the city for passport verification.

He was walking towards Jubilee Bus Station, and was booking a cab when three bike-borne individuals snatched his Samsung mobile phone and escaped.

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A complaint was registered at the Mahankali police, who quickly analysed CCTV footage and formed a team to nab the culprits. Within 24 hours, three accused were apprehended, and based on their confession, the fourth person was also arrested.

The arrested have been identified as Nadiga Rakesh, 19 and Mokati Abhinesh, 18, from Neredmet and two juveniles.

Police said the group mostly targeted pedestrians with mobile phones. Previously, they stole two-wheelers from Uppal, Gandhi Nagar and Meerpet areas.

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Police seized three Activa scooters and two mobile phones, including the stolen Samsung device, from the accused.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th April 2026 9:15 pm IST

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