Hyderabad: Police recovers 59 stolen bikes, three arrested

Hyderabad: The Begumpet police arrested a three-member gang of motorcycle thieves on Wednesday, September 11. Police recovered 59 motorcycles from them.

The three accused have been identified as Rayudu Chaitanya, Mahdyanapu Jagdeesh and Kunchala Hari Krishna.

The trio formed a gang and started stealing motorcycles. In a span of four months, the gang managed to steal 59 bikes.

The stolen bikes were kept at Jubilee bus station, Ghatkesar railway station and other places.

“On getting a suitable customer the gang would sell the bikes at a throwaway price,” district commissioner of police (DCP) said.

So far, the gang has stolen 17 bikes in Cyberabad, 19 in Rachakonda and remaining in Hyderabad.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.