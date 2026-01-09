Hyderabad police recovers Rs 72.36 lakh stolen via cybercrime

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police registered 144 cases in December 2025 and recovered Rs 72,36,067.

The zonal cyber cells registered 80 FIRs and arrested 15 people involved in 13 cybercrime cases. As part of a special operation against cybercrime, the Hyderabad cybercrime unit arrested 43 people from 15 states in India.

The accused were involved in 34 cases of cybercrime, including 19 cases of investment fraud, eight cases of digital arrest, three cases of social media fraud, one case each of business fraud, hacking, and customer care fraud.

The Hyderabad police refunded Rs 1, 33,35,104 to the victims. The arrested accused are allegedly involved in 119 cases of cyber fraud nationwide. Their bank accounts recorded transaction of Rs 73 crore.

Number of cases registered by state

A state wise breakup of cases shows that Telangana recorded the highest number in December with 19 cases followed by Karnataka 15, Andhra Pradesh 14, Maharashtra 14, Rajasthan 12, Gujarat 7, Tamil Nadu 7, Delhi 6, Uttar Pradesh 5, Madhya Pradesh 3, West Bengal, Kerala, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana and Goa 2 each and Punjab and Chattisgarh one each.

Property seized

The police seized 23 mobile phones, one laptop, nine cheque books, two bank passbooks, 16 debit cards, three rubber stamps, three QR codes, three pan cards and one deck of playing cards.

Hyderabad Woman duped of Rs 1.95 crore

In a case of digital arrest, a 75-year-old woman from Hyderabad was duped of Rs 1,95,76,000 after fraudsters posing as telecom officials alleged that her husband was involved in fraudulent activities. The accused were identified as Saiyad Soyab Jahid bhai, 26, Belim Anas Rahim bhai, 24 and Dinesbhai Keshubhai Babariya, 32 all natives of Guajarat.

Based on a complaint, the Hyderabad Cybercrime unit arrested the accused under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.