Hyderabad police refund Rs 8.4 lakh lost to part time job scams

Hyderabad: The cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police refunded a total of Rs 8,46,227 to victims of online fraud in two separate cases.

In the first case, a 52-year-old woman was lured by scammers offering a fake job and work visa in the name of IBU Consulting, UK. The fraudsters convinced her to transfer Rs 4,22,560 into their accounts. Upon receiving the complaint police traced and froze the fraudulent account and assisted the complainant in filing a petition in court for a refund resulting in the full amount being returned.

In the second case, a 49-year-old woman was tricked by scammers promoting a fake part-time job and investment scheme. The scammers persuaded her to transfer Rs 7,65,110 to fraudulent accounts.

Following an investigation, the cybercrime unit froze the funds and facilitated the refund of Rs 4,23,667 to the victim’s bank account.

The cybercrime unit of Hyderabad has warned residents to be cautious of a part-time job and investment frauds including job offers such as work-from-home schemes, google task ratings and click-to-earn scams.

These fraudsters often operate through social media platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, and Facebook, advertising fraudulent investment apps and promising high returns. Victims are advised to verify such offers carefully before sharing any personal or financial details.

The police have encouraged the general public to report similar cybercrime incidents immediately to the helpline number 1930 or through the national cyber crime reporting portal.