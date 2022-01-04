Hyderabad police register case in connection with ‘Bulli Bai’ app

Hyderabad: The city cyber crime police have registered a case in the ‘Bulli Bai’ app row on the complaint of activist Khalida Parveen, who is among the Muslim women “auctioned” on the app.

65-year-old Khalida Parveen and scores of other Indian Muslim women were made part of the auction on the platform Github, under the banner Bulli bai. While there is no real auction involved, it is clear that this was done with the sole purpose of sexualising, demeaning, and humiliating Muslim women. Aside from Parveen, another resident of Hyderabad by the name Ayesha Minhaz who works as a journalist was also “auctioned”.

“I have registered a complaint with the Cyber Crime Station. I am hopeful that the police will take action as they have been very receptive. The entire government came to a standstill when Muslim women protested at Shaheen Bagh. They are trying to silence us now and once again they will not succeed,” Khalida told Siasat.com on Monday after she file a complaint with the Hyderabad police.

The police have now registered a case under section 67 of the IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form); and sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

Delegation meets state women’s commission

Meanwhile, a delegation of women’s rights organisations and activists along with Khalida Parveen and Ayesha Minhaz on Tuesday met with the State Women’s Commission’s Chairperson Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy and submitted a representation against the Bulli Bai app.

Mumbai police detains engineering student from Bengaluru

A 21-year-old engineering student was held in Bengaluru in a raid by a Mumbai Police team on Monday in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case. The student is being brought to Mumbai, but the police didn’t divulge more information.

The app was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with the display picture was of a Khalistani supporter. Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Mumbai Police after which the case was lodged.

The Delhi Police also registered an FIR against unknown people involved in harassing and insulting women of the minority community on social media.

The FIR was registered after a Delhi-based woman journalist Ismat Ara lodged a complaint stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application named ‘Bulli Bai’ created on the GitHub platform. After the controversy, Github had removed the user from its hosting platform.